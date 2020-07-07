Good Tuesday morning! We hope you had a great start to the week and are finding ways to stay cool.
Heat has been the leading story the last week or so and will continue to steal the headlines as we move through the next couple of days. The lack of rain is arguably worthy of those headlines as well, but there are a few areas that will get lucky before the end of the day and we'll take what we can get!
Today & Tonight
Out the door this morning temperatures are running in the 60s and 70s and there has been a notable increase in the mugginess. Winds, like many mornings recently, is very light.
With a generally dry start to the day, along with plenty of sunshine, we should see plenty of temperatures topping out in the lower and middle 90s again today. With dew points running higher, expect heat index values to run near and above the middle 90s in some areas.
The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Genesee and Lapeer counties where we expect those high heat index values to be more common today. In addition to that, an Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for those two counties as well, for heat index values that may exceed 100 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday.
With heat index values climbing this high, it's important to remember to take care of yourself and check on friends and relatives who may not have A/C. As always, make sure you're not leaving pets or children in enclosed spaces, such as cars.
While it may not seem like it, heat related illnesses and heat stress are one of the most deadly forms of severe weather and sneak up on you quick if you're not careful.
As a cold front approaches from the west, we will likely see scattered showers and thunderstorms develop this afternoon. Keep an eye on the radar after 12 PM, but we expect most of the development to take off around 2-3 PM and afterward.
It's important to know, some areas will miss out on rain again today.
Storms will remain possible through the early evening before fizzling out around sunset and shortly thereafter. Severe weather is not expected, but the strongest cells may contain gusty winds and hail, along with a good downpour. These storms will also be slow movers, only around 15 miles per hour.
Once storms come to an end, we should see quiet conditions overnight. Skies will start clear, but we may see a few clouds and some patchy fog fill in late in some areas. Lows will remain muggy in the 60s and 70s.
