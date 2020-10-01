Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far. Hopefully the second half is just as nice.
Showers and thunderstorms brought heavy rain and a bit of hail with them yesterday, and even enough hail to coat the ground in spots! But thankfully, storms stayed below severe limits, despite making their presence known from time to time.
As for today, expect another round similar to yesterday before things quiet down tomorrow.
If you're headed out for the first day of the bow hunting season, good luck!
Today & Tonight
As you head out the door this morning, clearer skies will greet you, along with some cooler temperatures. Most areas are in the lower and middle 40s this morning, around 5 degrees cooler than yesterday. As long as those clear skies hold, you'll have a bright moon keeping you company on your drive before the sun comes up later.
Despite the clearer sky and potentially a bit of sun to start today, expect clouds to become more numerous into the afternoon and evening hours. Just like our Wednesday, we expect showers and thunderstorms to blossom during the second half of the day.
It won't be an all day, every second kind of rain, but periodic showers and storms will last through the evening hours. No severe weather is expected, but small hail is possible once again, along with some decent rainfall rates. Our wind field is a little weaker today, so we don't expect wind gusts to be a huge issue.
Rainfall amounts through 8 AM Friday, are generally expected to run 0.50" or less. Locally higher amounts could be possible in any heavier thunderstorm.
With plenty of clouds and showers, our temperatures will be cooler than yesterday with middle and upper 50s for afternoon highs. Those highs will be joined by a west northwesterly wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour.
Skies will clear out in most areas overnight, providing a chance for a sizable cool down into Friday morning. Many areas will fall into the 30s tonight. Patchy frost will be a possibility.
The Thumb and those along the lakeshore will keep lake-effect clouds and potentially a few showers into tomorrow morning, so lows may not be quite as chilly there.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.