A Fall-like start on Saturday will lead us into some afternoon storms, but the weekend still looks good overall!
Tonight
Mostly clear skies will remain the case tonight, allowing for temperatures to drop quite substantially. Lows will fall into the lower 50s, with a few pockets of upper 40s certainly possible. Humidity will stay low, and the wind will remain mostly calm out of the southwest at around 3 to 6 mph.
Saturday
Saturday should start on the pleasant side in most areas, with only a limited chance for showers in some of our far northern areas. Rain chances will move north to south through the day, with many around the Tri-Cities & Thumb region southward having a good chance to remain dry until the afternoon at least. Those along I-69 may not see much until late in the day.
Bottom line, if you have plans outdoors, especially farther south, no need to cancel them. We do not expect showers to be a constant thing over any one location.
Ahead of the cold front and showers, temperatures should manage to warm up into the middle and upper 70s in our warmest areas.
Severe weather chances are low with storms that develop tomorrow, but the strongest cells may have some gusty winds.
A smoky sunset will be another thing to look for Saturday. More wildfire smoke moving in overhead should create a photogenic sun, as long as you don't have too many clouds in your area!
Lows on Saturday night should still fall into the 50s in many spots with lower to middle 60s at worst.
Sunday
Showers, perhaps a thunderstorm, will remain possible overnight into early Sunday morning and at various times through the day. But just like Saturday, we do not expect rain to be a constant thing during the day and the coverage on Sunday should be a little bit less than Saturday.
Between the showers on Sunday, we should manage high temperatures in the lower to middle 70s to close out the weekend.
Rain chances should diminish into Sunday evening and skies will clear into Monday morning. Lows on Sunday night should settle in the lower to middle 50s.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.