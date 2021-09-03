Good Friday morning Mid-Michigan! We hope that your Friday is off to a great start, and if your holiday weekend starts today, have a great weekend getting some R & R! We have more seasonable air today and are tracking some rain chances for this weekend. This weekend's rain still looks to be more of the nuisance variety.
Today
Starting off this morning conditions are similar to Thursday morning. Temperatures are hovering around the middle 40s and low 50s ... a refreshing start for sure! High pressure is still holding some influence keeping our skies mostly clear and dry. Through the daytime, cloud coverage will be on the rise, but they will be middle and upper level clouds. This means we'll have some filtered sunshine, keeping skies decently bright. Highs will manage the lower and middle 70s today due to the clouds limiting how warm we can actually get.
For this evening, expect to mainly dry. There may be a stray shower or two around the 5:00 PM hour or later, but there is no need to change any plans because of this! Sunset will be at 8:07 PM.
Tonight
We carry the stray shower chance into the overnight hours, otherwise we'll have mostly cloudy skies. That amount of sky cover will keep lows a little more uniform tonight with middle and upper 50s around the area. Nobody will be dropping to the 40s like the previous couple of nights. All-in-all, it will be a quiet night with a light southeast wind.
Saturday & Sunday
The rest of Labor Day weekend is looking good overall! Skies will continue to run cloudier on Saturday, but we'll see some sun break through from time to time. Some showers will be possible during the afternoon and evening, but shouldn't create any significant disruptions to your outdoor plans. Highs Saturday will reach the mid 70s, continuing the comfortable conditions.
Looking to Sunday, we'll break into some sunnier skies, but the chance for a spotty shower will remain. Again, no major problems or disruptions are expected. Highs Sunday in the upper 70s, with a few folks just reaching 80.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
