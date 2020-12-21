Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you enjoyed the weekend. Here's to a great holiday week ahead!
After Sunday treated us to a few breaks of sunshine, we turn to a bit of an active pattern going into the new week.
Temperatures will be on a roller coaster ride leading up to this weekend.
Here's the latest!
First Day of Winter
Astronomical Winter officially arrived at 5:02 AM!
Today we will experience the least amount of sunlight as sunset is officially at 5:03 PM.
Moving forward, we begin to increase the amount of minutes of daylight we will receive each day leading up to the summer solstice in June 2021.
Curious on how this is different from "Meteorological Winter"? Check it out here!
Today & Tonight
Your morning drive will be a dry one under mostly cloudy skies, but conditions will take a messier turn around midday. Temperatures out the door in the 30s this morning.
An area of snow showers is expected to arrive going into the afternoon hours across the state, with rain mixing in as temperatures climb into the mid 30s.
Be prepared for increasingly messy travel conditions as the day goes on. While significant snow accumulation is not expected, 1" or less will be possible on grassy and elevated surfaces, and could include some roads.
Rain and snow will diminish going later into evening, ending after midnight. Mostly cloudy skies will linger for the remainder of the night.
Lows tonight dropping into the mid and upper 20s.
Tuesday
Things take a pleasant turn on Tuesday as high pressure briefly takes hold across the eastern United States.
Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine throughout the day. Definitely a nice mental boost to experience some more rays of sunshine during this time of year in Michigan.
Highs by the afternoon look to reach back in the mid and upper 30s. Winds from the west around 5-10 mph.
Skies will experience an increase in cloud cover going into the overnight hours
Lows Tuesday night will drop back into the mid and upper 20s.
Looking Ahead to Christmas
Looking ahead, another round of some messier weather looks to arrive into the afternoon and evening hours on Wednesday as a new disturbance sets its sights on the Great Lakes.
Current forecast still differ a bit on the exact timing of the system, but temperatures warming into the low and mid 40s will set the stage for an initial round of rain late Wednesday afternoon or Wednesday night. That will quickly chance over to a wintry mix and then snow showers by Christmas Eve as some of the coldest air of the season arrives.
Highs on Christmas Eve will be limited to the low and mid 30s, with temperatures expected to fall throughout the day. The arriving cold air will likely produce scattered lake effect snow showers, as temperatures plummet into the middle and upper teens on Thursday night.
Those snow showers are likely to continue on Christmas Day; more in the way of lake-effect snow showers. High temperatures remaining well below average in the mid 20s. Whether we get the 1" of snow required for an official white Christmas remains to be seen, but there appears to be a good chance right now that many of us will at least have some falling snow for the holiday.
Stay tuned throughout the week for updates!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
