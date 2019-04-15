Just about as big of a weather mood swing as you can get. A full-fledged snowstorm dropped several inches of snow on the region over the weekend, only to flip right back to sunny, Spring weather for the start of the work week. We'd like to keep that going, but it's going to be tough this week.
Overnight
After a pocket of high pressure restored sunshine to our skies on Monday, helping to melt most of the snow that fell on Sunday, clouds are already rolling in ahead of a new disturbance. That system will kick off an unsettled weather pattern that will last most of the week, with scattered showers developing here in Mid-Michigan around daybreak.
With temperatures falling back into the low and middle 30s, some of the arriving showers may mix with snow at the onset. No accumulation is expected, but slick road conditions are likely regardless of precipitation type into the morning commute.
Tuesday
A few showers could mix with some snow early Tuesday morning before changing all over to rain showers throughout the afternoon. No accumulations this time around.
Temperatures will once again be fairly mild; highs look to warm into the upper 40s and low 50s by the afternoon.
Winds look to stay not at breezy; out of the east southeast around 5-10 mph.
