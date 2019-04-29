Good Monday evening! We hope you had a great weekend and we hope it's a great start to the work week.
After a gorgeous Sunday, things will be taking a turn this week as rain chances return to the forecast just about every day. It won't be a bad idea to have the umbrella handy these next few days.
We break down the forecast below!
Current Weather Alerts
Lakeshore Flood Advisory: in effect for Bay County until 10 PM tonight.
For more specific information for your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.
Tonight
Rain will look to continue into the early evening before tapering off into the later evening and overnight hours.
We'll have plenty of cloud cover to go along with the rain, temperatures will slowly fall down from the 40s throughout the rest of this evening into tonight.
Rainfall totals between 0.10 and 0.50" look to accumulate from the rain today when all is set and done.
Several more chances for rain throughout the week will likely continue to add to these totals.
Overnight lows will fall into the 30s again tonight. We look to have a dry period overnight into the beginning of Tuesday.
Tuesday
Mostly cloudy skies look to carry throughout the morning hours and now even into the afternoon as well. New data has suggested a later arrival of the next round of rain for Mid-Michigan.
Showers along with a few embedded thunderstorms will be likely going into the early evening and overnight hours. Some moderate to heavier pockets of rain look to set up.
Be aware of ponding and some reduced visibility if out driving on the roads.
Temperatures look to recover even so slightly with highs looking to get a touch warmer; into the low 50s.
