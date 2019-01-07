Good Monday evening/night! We hope you had a chance to enjoy the beautiful weather we had over the weekend.
The wintry mix we experienced across the area for the first half of the day is transitioning over to rain showers. Some wintry precipitation is still mixing in towards the north.
Several winter weather advisories and wind advisories are still in place for tonight across multiple Mid-Michigan counties. Click here for locations.
We explain the forecast below!
Tonight
We continue to see the wintry mix transition over to rain showers as temperatures continue to warm this evening. The warmest time of the day will occur later on this evening, with upper 30s to lower and middle 40s.
Some areas north of M-55 still look to hold on to a wintry mix especially in the area still under the winter weather advisory.
As if the wet messy weather wasn't enough, winds will continue to be quite gusty tonight. Expect sustained west winds around 15-25 miles per hour, with gusts of 30+ MPH. Gusts in Huron and Sanilac Counties may reach 40-50 MPH. A wind advisory remains in effect for these counties until 10 pm.
Overnight lows will fall into the mid and upper 30s and rain will gradually come to end into Tuesday morning.
Tuesday
We look to start off the day dry. Should be a much more smooth morning commute compared to Monday. Temperatures look to start off in the upper 30s.
Another clipper system will move back throughout Mid-Michigan into the later morning and afternoon along a cold front bring rain and snow showers; eventually changing over to all snow showers by Tuesday evening/night.
High temperatures look to reach around 40 before crashing down into the 20s by the evening and overnight into Wednesday. Colder air will make a return for the second half of the week.
Remember you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
