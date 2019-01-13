The quiet weather pattern looks to continue for the rest of this weekend and beyond. They'll be a few chances for some isolated snow showers here and there. No major accumulations. We're watching the potential for a major winter storm by next weekend.
Temperatures stay much colder and closer to average as well.
We explain below!
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies will eventually turn to mostly clear conditions going into the evening hours and into the overnight period. The lack of cloud cover will promote to help temperatures fall back into the teens and single digits for overnight lows.
Even through winds will be generally light, any wind will make wind chills feel another 5-10 degrees colder than the actual air temperatures.
Monday
Sunshine will look to greet us starting off the day on Monday. Don't let the sunshine fool you into thinking its warmer out. Temperatures will be starting out in the teens and single for those heading back to work and school.
Good news is we stay dry so no problems on the roads for the morning commute look to be expected.
High temperatures will reach slightly above average into the mid 30s. Normal for this time of year is 29.
An increase in cloud cover will prevail into the afternoon and evening hours. A few flurries into Monday evening aren't out of the question but most at this point look to stay dry.
