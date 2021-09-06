Labor Day weekend was largely good to us weatherwise, but Tuesday's return to the normal routine will likely be accompanied by some rough storms.
Tonight
Mostly clear skies will continue overnight, as temperatures take another cool turn. Most of us will wind up in the low 50s to upper 40s by daybreak, with calm winds.
Tuesday
Whether it's back to work or back to school in the morning, we can at least look forward to a pleasant start to the day. A mix of sun and clouds will take us up to about lunchtime, but from there, it will be important for you to stay weather aware. A strong warm front sweeping through the region on Tuesday morning will open the door to a surge of warmth and humidity that will push temperatures into the mid 80s during the afternoon. This will also help set the stage for a round of strong to severe thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening, as a strong cold front tracks toward the state.
Communities northwest of the Tri-Cities will be first in line as an initial line of storms tracks in between noon and 3:00 PM. These storms will reach the Tri-Cities and northern Thumb closer to 5:00 PM, as a secondary line of storms tracks in from the west. The two lines will combine and continue east along I-69 and across the Thumb through 9:00 PM, and will exit shortly thereafter. Storms will be capable of producing damaging winds at any time, and we cannot completely rule out large hail or isolated tornadoes.
On top of all of that, the storms are also likely to produce torrential rain, especially in areas where the two waves of storms combine. Most of Mid-Michigan is in line to pick up 1"-2" of rainfall from Tuesday's storms, but locally higher amounts will be possible. With that, come concerns for localized flooding, and is all the more reason to stay weather aware on Tuesday afternoon and evening. Make sure you have a way to receive warnings wherever you are, and keep it tuned to TV5 for updates!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
