We knew Summer in November couldn't last forever. Thanks to a cold front, it will come to a screeching halt tonight with a round of rain and thunderstorms.
WIND ADVISORY in effect until 5:00 AM for CLARE, GRATIOT, and ISABELLA Counties.
Overnight
Some showers will linger behind tonight's line of thunderstorms, but all of the activity will come to an end after 2:00 AM. From there, we'll begin to see some breaks in the clouds as temperatures drop into the 40s by morning. Expect windy conditions to persist outside of any thunderstorms with southerly winds at 15-25 mph, gusting up to 50 mph at times. Those winds will shift west behind the cold front overnight.
Veterans Day
Veterans Day has proven to be a sharp turning point in over weather over the past 2 years. Last year, it kicked off a 3-day stretch of record cold that also included a daily record snowfall in Flint. This year, it marks the end of our recent run of record-breaking warmth! No more 60s or 70s, as highs likely won't even make it out of the 40s on Wednesday. While this will be a shock to the system, we at least will see increasing sunshine throughout the day as a small pocket of high pressure begins to sweep in behind Tuesday night's cold front.
Expect breezy conditions to persist as well, with westerly winds at 15-25 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times. Combined with the chillier temps, we're looking at a real feel closer to the low 40s and 30s, so be ready to dress warmly!
Stay warm, everyone!
