Wednesday
As far as our weather story goes, there's no reason to dance around it, the possibility of severe storms for Wednesday afternoon and evening has our full attention. Storms early today have behaved themselves thus far, but we have a greater risk later today.
The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded all of the TV5 viewing area at the very least into the Enhanced Risk (3 out of 5), with much of the area now under a Moderate Risk (4 out of 5).
Bottom line, you need to stay weather aware this afternoon and evening.
Today & Tonight
Showers and storms that have passed through Mid-Michigan since late last night should continue pushing off to the north and east. Behind this initial round this morning, we will likely go through a quiet period where we'll get a chance to dry out for awhile, outside of anything isolated.
During this quiet period, temperatures that are already running mild in the 70s this morning will surge back into the 80s later this afternoon. These temperatures will be joined by truckloads of humidity with dew points well into the 60s and 70s.
That combination ahead of a cold front will provide plenty of fuel for showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. As mentioned above, most of the TV5 viewing area is in an Enhanced or Moderate Risk, which suggests several or widespread severe storms.
We would expect storms to start developing around 2 PM this afternoon and once they do the chances for storms will run through this evening, with the severe weather threat running through about 10 PM.
All hazards are possible with these strong storms, including damaging wind gusts, large hail, and even a few tornadoes. We expect damaging winds to be the main threat, but can't rule out the others. In addition to that, heavy rain and frequent lightning will also be a possibility in these storms.
Storms should wind down quickly after 10 PM and outside of any isolated showers, we should dry out overnight. Lows will cool off into the 50s.
We acknowledge that severe weather, especially the possibility of tornadoes may cause some nervousness or anxiety. But we're here for you. We will be staffed appropriately in the weather center all day long and inform you as necessary.
Being prepared and having access to information is key and will keep you safe! Have a way to receive weather warnings and check in once in awhile during the afternoon and evening. Start thinking of where you and your family will go in the event that a warning is issued. This is especially true if you live in a mobile home.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
