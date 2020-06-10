Happy Wednesday! We hope you've had a great week so far. You've made it to the halfway point.
Our weather so far today has been very active with numerous severe warned thunderstorms.
Thunderstorms are still happening in Mid-Michigan, with that said click here for current weather alerts.
The Storm Prediction Center has the TV5 viewing area under some type of severe weather risk. Check out the picture by clicking here.
Bottom line, you need to stay weather aware this evening. Stay with us here at TV5 we will keep you updated. Be prepared and have access to weather information to keep you safe! Have a way to receive weather warnings.
This Evening & Tonight
The severe weather threat will continue going through the evening hours. We have plenty of storms still impacting a good majority of Mid-Michigan.
All hazards will remain possible with these strong storms, including damaging wind gusts, large hail, and even a few tornadoes. We expect damaging winds to be the main threat still, but we can't rule out the others. In addition to that, heavy rain and frequent lightning will also be a possibility in these storms.
Flooding is also playing a factor in select areas that already received rain and storms. Please stay away from any flooded roads.
Storms should wind down after 10 PM leaving us with a few showers, we should slowly see the shower activity wind down overnight. Low temperatures tonight will drop down into the 50s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
