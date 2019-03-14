We got a lot more Spring than we bargained for on Thursday. Unseasonably warm air made for a nice start to the day, but severe weather made an early-season appearance in the evening, and left a trail of damage in its wake.
FLOOD WARNING in effect until 12:15 AM Saturday for the following counties: CLARE, GRATIOT, ISABELLA.
FLOOD WARNING in effect for the Rifle River in Arenac County through Sunday Evening.
Overnight
Strong to severe thunderstorms, including ones that produced at least one confirmed tornado in Shiawassee and Genesee Counties are over and done with at this point. As the storm system responsible for the wild weather continues to track along the north end of Lake Michigan, we'll settle into windy conditions and occasional showers into Friday.
Sustained winds at 20-30 mph are expected overnight, with gusts approaching 40 mph at times. These could cause additional minor damage across Mid-Michigan, especially in areas the received earlier damage from the tornado and severe storms. Additional power outages will also remain possible.
Temperatures will begin a gradual cooldown, settling to around 40 degrees by sunrise.
Friday
A breezy and much cooler day is ahead as we wrap up the work week. Mostly cloudy skies will linger behind our departing storm system, along with the continued chance for spotty showers. Temperatures around 40 degrees at dawn will slide back into the middle and upper 30s for much of the day. Winds at 15-25 mph, gusting over 30 mph at times will push wind chills closer to the upper 20s and low 30s.
That, combined with some sharply colder air returning aloft, will change any lingering rain over to snow showers just in time for the evening. No accumulation is expected from the snow, rather just a sharp contrast to the weather we had on Thursday.
