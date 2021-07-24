Good Saturday afternoon Mid-Michigan! We hope your weekend is getting off to a great start! Some of us started off with wet weather this morning, but conditions have been drying out so far towards this lunch hour. Severe weather is possible today though, before a nice Sunday!
Afternoon
A warm front from this morning is continuing to trek from west-to-east across Mid-MI. The front is now sitting over the eastern Thumb, near Lake Huron, at this lunch hour. The airmass behind that warm front will provide the fuel for storms to fire this afternoon, being on the strong to possibly-severe end. A line of storms will form behind the warm front, and ahead of the cold front to our west, moving in a northwest to southeast fashion across our viewing area. Here is a rough timeline of the movement of that line of rain and storms:
Damaging wind and hail look to be the main impacts out of any severe storms today, although an isolated tornado also cannot be ruled out completely. Today's climatological chance of a tornado is 0.20%, but the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has a 2% tornado chance for today. While not a guarantee, the SPC is essentially saying here that the chance for a tornado today is about 10 times greater than an average late-July day in Michigan.
On a lighter note, high temperatures today will out-do Friday's highs by a handful of degrees, reaching the middle 80s for most of the area. Breezy conditions will also be in-store with a southwest wind from 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 at times.
Tonight
Besides a lingering storm possible early in the overnight (around 10:00 PM), tonight is actually quite quiet! Skies will clear out with lows settling into the upper 60s, lower 60s north. Some patchy fog is possible by sunrise Sunday as well.
Sunday
Quiet conditions last into Sunday, just with more heat! Sunny skies with a few passing high clouds will allow temperatures to reach the upper 80s, near 90 degrees. Just make sure you are staying hydrated and keeping sunscreen and sunglasses with you if you're spending prolonged periods of time outdoors! Breezy conditions will remain on Sunday though with a brisk wind out of the west northwest at 10 to 20 mph.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.