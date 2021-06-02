Good Wednesday morning Mid-Michigan! We hope your week has been going well so far. Some isolated shower chances do move in for today, but the main story is the warm-up ahead. Let's break it down in the forecast!
Today
A mix of sun and clouds will start our day, but we'll begin to have more clouds build in during the afternoon. Along with the increase in clouds comes an isolated shower chance. The best chance for showers if for folks in the Thumb, and those who are Tri-Cities and south. This is all at the northern extent of a system to our South in the Ohio River Valley, so widespread rain is not looking likely for the daytime today. Temperatures will still stay warm in the upper 70s with a south southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
We'll have mostly cloudy skies for the overnight, but those clouds will slowly thin by the morning hours Thursday. We mostly stay dry too, but folks in the Thumb do have the chance to see some shower activity.
We settle into the mid 50s tonight with light wind again at 3 to 6 mph out of the southeast.
Thursday
We warm even further Thursday into the low 80s! We stay dry overall, but the pop-up variety of showers and thunderstorms remain possible if conditions align just right. It will mostly depend on how much sunshine we can manage. Wind will be pretty tame around 5 to 10 mph mainly out of the southwest.
Cranking Up the Heat
Where we need rain, we'll bake under a shot of Summer heat that will see highs climb into 90s on both days this weekend. What's more, indications right now point to the potential for an official heat wave early next week, with highs remaining in the 90s through Tuesday. We'll keep you updated on all the numbers!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
