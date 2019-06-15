Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a great week and we send out best for the weekend ahead!
Another unsettled pattern looks to set up for the holiday weekend. Good news is no washouts look likely.
We have the forecast below!
Today & Tonight
Today is not looking like a complete washout, but we will have intermittent showers and even a few rumbles of thunder all throughout. Skies will remain cloudy in between periods of scattered showers, making for a gray start to Father's Day weekend.
If you have outdoor activities planned, or are headed to any outdoor festivals taking place this weekend, don't cancel. Just be ready to duck inside if one of those showers or storms rolls through your area.
Highs will remain stuck in their below-average ways, only reaching the middle and upper 60s.
Mostly cloudy skies will continue through Saturday night, along with the chance for more isolated showers. Lows in the low to mid 50s.
Father's Day
We'll do better on Father's Day, but we'll still need to keep an eye out for a few isolated showers.
Mostly cloudy skies will continue, with a few breaks of sun from time to time.
Temps will pull a repeat of Saturday, topping off in the upper 60s once again. All told, still a good day for a round of golf with dad, but keep an eye on the skies.
