Good Saturday evening Mid-Michigan! What a way to kick-off our weekend ... temperatures into the 70s! As we go into the overnight, shower chances will pick up. Those chances will remain for Sunday too, but we still stay mild. Let's talk about it in the forecast!
Tonight
As we head into the overnight hours, some light scattered showers will develop. This is from a mixture of heating/weak convection from the daytime, and a disturbance that has developed into weak low-pressure off to our west. There is a lot of dry air to punch through first though, so a lot of moisture/rainfall will be used up through that.
Lows tonight settle down to around 50 for the Tri-Cities, with some upper 40s in the mix too. Our wind will prevail from the southwest around 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday
More clouds than sun looks likely going into the second half of the weekend along with a greater likelihood of scattered showers. Still, tomorrow is not expected to be a washout. Some dry time in-between any developed showers will be on the table, and the mid-day hours will have a quick period of dry time. Another day to keep tabs on the radar if spending any long periods of time outdoors. Shower chances will begin to wrap up going into the later evening and overnight hours into Monday morning. Temperatures will remain warm with highs on Sunday climbing to 70 degrees.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
