Good Saturday morning Mid-Michigan! You've made it to the weekend! We have some showers in the forecast, but at least your Sunday will stay dry with some more sunshine. Let's break down the forecast!
Saturday
We've been tracking a chance of showers for your Saturday. We could have a few isolated showers for Saturday morning, but it looks like our best chances will come into the afternoon and evening hours.
As far as totals go, still not a major rainfall, but we will take any precipitation we can get right now as we are technically into the first drought stage ("Moderate Drought"). Here's an idea of how much rain we will receive. Totals will likely range from around .1-.25" when all said and done, with the higher end totals north.
Highs Saturday looks to climb into the mid and upper 50s near 60.
Tonight
Showers chances begin to wrap up late Saturday night into Sunday morning. While the chance is low, colder air on the backside of this system may produce a few mixed in snowflakes farther north. Lows tonight will settle in the mid 30s, and our wind will shift from southwest to northwest with the passage of the cold front. Wind speeds tonight will be between 10 to 20 mph.
Sunday
A decrease in clouds will be the theme going into Sunday; partly cloudy to even mostly sunny skies look to be the case for the afternoon Highs for tomorrow will be a touch cooler in the mid 50s by the afternoon. Your wind will be somewhat moderate, prevailing out of the northwest around 10 to 20 mph.
