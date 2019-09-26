Good Friday evening Mid-Michigan! We hope you've had a great week and we hope it's a wonderful weekend ahead.
After a beautiful day Thursday with sunshine and mild temperatures. Rain showers and thunderstorms have arrived today.
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
Shower and thunderstorm chances will gradually increase as we head into this afternoon and evening with scattered activity expected at first, before more widespread rain moves in late in the evening and overnight.
As far as high school football goes, take the rain gear to be on the safe side. However, there are a few signs that there may be a bit of a break around 7-8 PM that could give us a window of dry time.
Don't expect it to last long though, with rain expected to pick back up late in the evening and overnight. This is the time frame where the heaviest rain may fall.
When all is said an done Saturday morning, we could be looking at rainfall totals between 0.50" to 1" from the Tri-Cities and Thumb to the south, with totals between 0.25" to 0.50" to the north. It's worth noting, there could be some areas that receive over 1" where the heaviest rain sets up.
Expect mild and muggy conditions overnight, with lows in the 50s and 60s.
Saturday & Sunday
A lingering shower will be possible early Saturday morning, but we expect conditions to dry out rapidly as the morning hours pass. Expect most areas to be done with rain by 9-10 AM.
We will likely see the clouds hang tough, but it's possible we see more sunshine in the afternoon, especially the farther north you go. Highs on Saturday will be in the middle to upper 60s.
On Sunday, expect everything to go in reverse to Saturday. We may start with a bit of sun in the morning, but will likely see cloud cover increase as the day goes along. Highs should be around the middle and upper 60s on Sunday too.
There are some possibilities for a few showers to move in late Sunday as well. We'll refine the timing more specifically over the next few days.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.