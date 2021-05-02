Good Sunday evening Mid-Michigan! We hope that your weekend has been winding down nicely as you prepare for the start of a new workweek. Shower and thunderstorm activity picks up starting tonight, with much of the shower activity carrying over into Monday and even Tuesday morning. Let's break it all down in the forecast!
Tonight
More clouds and better rain chances along with a few t-storms will be possible going into the late evening and overnight hours. As far as timing goes, we can expect some of the earliest precipitation development around 8 to 9pm. Lows tonight will drop into the upper 40s and low 50s.
In addition, tonight will be much calmer in the wind department. Expect an overall east northeast wind around 4 to 7 mph.
Rain Chances for Monday/Tuesday
While Monday still looks to be out best chance for rain, it will follow more of a periodic fashion. Periods of rain with some dry time in between will be likely going throughout the entire day Monday. A few showers will be likely even into your Tuesday morning before the low pressure system pulls off to our east.
Highs for Monday will reach back into the upper 60s and low 70s.
Any rain will be beneficial due to the current moderate drought across the state. Rain totals through Tuesday morning look to total around .5" with some higher totals near 1" farther north when all is said and done.
Stay tuned for any updates!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.