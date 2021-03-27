Good Saturday morning Mid-Michigan! We're dry right now, but more rain is on the way for us.
Today
We are starting off dry this morning, but a low pressure system off to our southwest is going to bring us another round of rain, and possibly even some snow on the north side of the Bay. Scattered showers will begin moving in during the afternoon. So if you have any outdoor activities scheduled for the afternoon, I wouldn't cancel them just yet. But if you're outside this afternoon, you can always check in on our Interactive Radar!
We have a warmer day on tap though, with mid 50s for most and 60 within reach along I-69.
Tonight
For the overnight into Sunday, we'll have that rain, and possibly some snow mixing in on the north side of the Bay. This snow chance is because our upper-level temperatures will dip down below freezing, and our surface temperatures could hover closer to the lower 30s in those locations. But, our overall low for the rest of us will be 40. The wind will be weak, only around 5 to 10 mph. As the low approaches and passes, the wind will shift from the east to the south.
Tomorrow
Sunday will be around 10 degrees cooler than Saturday thanks to a northwest wind. It will be quite breezy, with a prevailing wind of 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 40 at times. The daytime high for tomorrow will be in the mid 40s, and decreasing throughout the afternoon.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.