Good Monday morning! We hope you've had a relaxing weekend and hope the work and school week gets off to a great start today.
While Saturday was pleasant for the most part, Mother Nature turned the faucet on Sunday and showers lingered most of the day. Those showers have been slow to depart as expected and will continue for your Monday.
Some areas have seen locally heavy rainfall, so be mindful of any localized flooding on your morning drive.
Today & Tonight
Severe weather is not expected, but there are pockets of heavy rainfall, which could slow things down at times for the morning commute. A few extra minutes may not be a bad idea as you head out the door. Track the showers with our Interactive Radar.
In addition to the rain, areas of fog have settled in as well, keeping visibility on the lower side here and there. Temperatures are in the 60s out the door.
Showers will be at their most widespread this morning and should gradually start tapering off into the afternoon and evening hours, giving us just an isolated chance during the second half of the day.
Rainfall from 8 AM today through 8 AM Tuesday should amount to much less, with most areas picking up 0.25" or less.
Although the rain will slow down, clouds will be stubborn and linger all day long. This will keep high temperatures in the 60s for most areas, with a northeast wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour.
Mostly cloudy skies last through the overnight, with lows settling in the 50s and low 60s.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.