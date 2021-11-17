Good Wednesday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far and send our best for a wonderful Wednesday.
After a chilly start to the week, warmer air will return to Mid-Michigan today. But that warm air will come with a catch, our next round of wet weather. And as soon as that warm air arrives, chilly weather quickly takes back over by Thursday.
Today & Tonight
Rain is at it's lowest coverage as we begin the morning commute today. Some isolated showers have moved through here and there and some patchy areas of drizzle are possible, but the better chances for rain will gradually come later this morning into the afternoon and evening.
Track any showers before you head out with our Interactive Radar.
Temperatures out the door today are significantly warmer than 24 hours ago, with many starting in the middle to upper 40s this morning. Values are just a bit cooler to the north where the warm air hasn't moved in just yet.
A warm front moving northward this morning will bring our temperatures into the middle and upper 50s in most areas this afternoon, despite overcast skies and showers. A breezy south southwesterly wind should help out with that cause, coming in around 5 to 15 miles per hour, gusting near 25 miles per hour.
Showers should pick up in coverage and intensity into the late morning hours and last through the evening hours before ending by midnight. No thunder or severe weather is expected, just some steadier pockets of rain. Rainfall amounts should still land at values 0.50" or less, with most areas checking in at 0.25" or less. The best chance at the higher amounts would be farther to south and east.
If there is one area that has a chance to be a bit drier today compared to everyone else, it would be areas north and west of the Tri-Cities where the cold front clears first. Even so, there's still a chance some patchy areas of drizzle could linger.
Once the rain ends, skies clear up a bit overnight and temperatures will cool off quite a bit. Overnight lows should settle in the upper 20s to middle 30s.
Thursday
Clearing skies late Wednesday night may give us a chance at some morning sunshine on Thursday, but overall expect clouds to quickly fill back in as a breezy westerly wind brings clouds off of Lake Michigan into the TV5 viewing area.
Cold air will return as well, with highs only expected to be in the 30s and low 40s on Thursday, with wind chills running even cooler than that.
Lake-effect snow is also a possibility, but with a westerly flow, that usually favors areas along I-69 and southward, as well as our far northern areas. Regardless, any snow showers that pass through Thursday should remain minor with minimal accumulation expected at this point.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
