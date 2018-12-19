Happy Thursday! We hope you've had a great week so far and hope you've had a chance to enjoy some of the sunshine that's been around recently.
While we are in for warmer temperatures again today, rain and snow showers will move through the region.
We break down your forecast below.
Today & Tonight
This morning temperatures are chilly starting in the 30s. By the afternoon, high temperatures will peak around 40 degrees. Now let’s talk about the showers. Scattered rain showers will appear across Mid-Michigan today. A few heavy downpours are not out of the question. A few rain showers may mix with snow today, especially the farther north you are.
Tonight, we will hold onto the chance of a few rain and snow showers. Watch out for ponding out on the roads. Make sure to reduce your speed. Overnight lows will drop down in the middle 30s. Locations may experience some ice too, so please be careful.
Friday
Rain will continue for the day Friday, but as colder air will move in from the back side of the storm system. With that in mind, expect a transition period of sleet and snow mixing in. Periods of rain & snow showers will be the order of the day, all the way into late Friday afternoon, so be prepared for a day of slick travel. Highs temperatures will be cooler reaching the upper 30s, but will drop gradually throughout the day.
Remember you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
