Some warmth and humidity crept back into the picture on Wednesday, setting the stage for some stormy weather tonight.
Tonight
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will become more numerous late this evening and into the overnight period. This, the result of a cold front and area of low pressure tracking across the Great Lakes. Severe weather is not expected, but some storms will likely contain heavy downpours and gusty winds.
Keep track of the storms with the First Warn 5 Interactive Radar!
Conditions will remain warm and muggy outside of any storms, with lows headed for the upper 60s to around 70. Dew points will remain similarly high.
Thursday
Scattered showers and possibly some thunderstorms will continue on Thursday morning with the cold front positioned directly over the state. Midday will be the turning point as the front begins to pass to our east, and allows a more comfortable air mass to begin filtering in. Showers will remain possible through early evening, but will become increasingly isolated as the day rolls on. A few peeks of sun will also be possible behind the front.
High temperatures will level off in the mid 80s, with a NNE wind at 5-10 mph keeping things slightly cooler near Lake Huron.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
