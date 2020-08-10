Happy Monday Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a wonderful weekend, and had a chance to enjoy the sunshine.
Rain and storms are in the forecast today with it staying very hot and muggy.
We break down the forecast below.
Today & Tonight
Rain showers and thunderstorms will be isolated through the first half of the day. Around lunchtime coverage will increase for rain showers and storms.
A cold front will move through this afternoon and evening, which will provide heavier bursts of rain and increase the development of storms. Some storms that develop have the chance to become strong to even severe. Make sure to stick with us at TV5 and we will keep you updated.
To account for this, the Storm Prediction Center has issued parts of our viewing area under a Marginal Risk for severe weather. Main threats, will be gusty winds and heavy rain.
It will be another hot day as our temperatures climb well into the 80s, if not lower 90s for high temperatures. Dew points will be in the 60s and 70s today, so that means the heat index or feels like temperatures will reach the middle to upper 90s. Make sure to stay cool and hydrated.
Showers and storms will fade out overnight, with just a lingering rain chance continuing into our Tuesday morning.
Overnight low temperatures will drop into the middle and upper 60s.
