A quiet Thursday for most of us was briefly interrupted by a few isolated storms in the afternoon. More are on the way for Friday.
Tonight
Any isolated showers or thunderstorms that flared up from the Lake Huron breeze on Thursday afternoon will end quickly this evening. Clouds left over from the storms will follow suit, putting us back under mostly clear skies for the remainder of the night.
Expect pleasant lows in the middle to upper 50s, with a light WNW wind at 5-10 mph.
Friday
Sunshine greets most of us on Friday morning, but a cold front will be bringing some showers and thunderstorms to the region in the afternoon. No severe weather is expected this time around, but the usual suspects of heavy downpours and gusty winds are likely. If you plan on being outside on Friday, make sure to keep a watchful eye on the sky and be ready to head indoors if you hear thunder.
Conditions will take a more humid turn, as highs remain locked into the mid 80s. WSW winds will increase to 10-15 mph.
Storms won't stick around long on Friday evening, with just about all of the activity wrapping up after 8:00 PM. From there, clearing skies will take over again into the overnight periods, and we'll see a repeat performance of lows in the middle to upper 50s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.