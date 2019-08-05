Happy Monday! We hope you had a great weekend and we hope it's a smooth start to the week.
It was a mostly dry weekend with just a few showers and storms here and there, and it looks like that pattern will stay consistent as we go through our day today.
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
While most of us had the sunshine to start the day, our attention is now turning to the chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. The best chances for the wet weather this evening will be north and west of the Tri-Cities, but overall everyone does have a chance for rain. Especially later tonight.
Evening plans should go on as scheduled, but also like Saturday and Sunday, check in with the radar once in awhile. There may be a few areas who receive a pocket of rain and perhaps a thunderstorm
Better chances for precipitation will arrive late this evening and during the overnight period after many of us have already gone to bed, with showers and storms continuing into the morning drive on Tuesday. Locally heavy rain and gusty winds will be possible in the strongest cells.
With the rain around overnight, expect overnight lows to stay muggy in the middle and upper 60s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.