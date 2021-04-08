Good Thursday morning Mid-Michigan! We hope the second half of your workweek is getting off to a good start. It's still a mild start today, but showers and thunderstorms will be the case this afternoon and evening.
Today
Partly cloudy skies will prevail for the morning hours, before skies turn mostly cloudy around lunchtime. The showers and thunderstorms will start cropping up in the afternoon hours, but we'll still be mild with a high in the upper 70s. The record for Saginaw for today is 74 degrees (set in 1931), so I'm sure we'll break that record today.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed Shiawassee and Genesee counties within the Marginal Risk category (1 out of 5 in severity) for severe thunderstorms. With that, the main impacts are just stronger winds under and around thunderstorms and lightning. Today will be breezy too, with a southeast wind around 5 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 at times.
Tonight
We'll hold on to mostly cloudy skies and a chance for isolated showers. Lows will dip to the mid 50s with the southeast wind around 5 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 helping. By the late overnight hours when the main precipitation event is over, Mid-Michigan will have picked up around one-quarter of an inch of rain. One-half inch of rain is not out of the question for some localized areas south and west in the TV5 viewing area.
Tomorrow
Tomorrow will not be as warm as today, but we'll still be around 15 degrees above average with highs in the upper 60s. We will still have mostly cloudy skies as well, with a chance for scattered showers. Our breeze will turn southerly, getting up to around 10-20 mph, gusting to 30 at times.
