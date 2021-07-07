Good Wednesday evening/night Mid-Michigan! We hope that your week has been going well so far.
A frontal boundary fired-up some shower and storm activity yesterday afternoon and evening, and that same boundary will provide more activity into tonight.
Here's the latest forecast!
Tonight
Shower and thunderstorm activity will continue into the evening and overnight hours in a scattered fashion.
With several warnings issued earlier this afternoon, chances for a few strong to severe storms will stay on the table into the overnight hours. Damaging winds, hail, along with a brief spin-up tornado can't be ruled out.
Lows will settle down into the upper 50s near 60, with NE winds around 5-15 mph.
Thursday
Showers along with a few thunderstorms will be possible to continue throughout the morning hours. We should expect any rain activity to start winding down going into the afternoon. Still some lingering showers could last into the early evening.
Highs for Thursday will be the coolest day for this week. Expect highs near 70 into the afternoon. Still could have some local higher numbers south near and along I-69. Just will be due to the frontal position throughout the state.
