Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you are having a great week so far.
Rain showers and thunderstorms continue to roll across the region this evening, and will gradually end overnight.
We break down your forecast below.
Tonight
Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will remain around the region until midnight. After that, we can expect partly cloudy skies.
Overnight low temperatures will drop into the middle and upper 60s.
Wednesday
Partly cloudy skies for the early morning hours on Wednesday. As we get towards lunchtime cloud cover will increase leading to a chance of rain showers and possibly a few thunderstorms.
Afternoon high temperatures will climb into the lower to middle 80s.
During the evening hours, we have a greater chance for showers and storms. It will be scattered, but some storms could bring some decent rain.
If you have any outdoor plans on Wednesday, it's best to keep them going while keeping an eye on our Interactive Radar.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
