Good Friday morning Mid-Michigan! Wow, what a crazy mix of weather this morning, today, and then tonight too. There's a good amount to talk about, so we'll break that down in the forecast right now!
Today
Frosty, foggy, but dry to start today. We may even see a few breaks of sun early, but mostly cloudy skies will win out. An approaching cold front will set off a new round of showers north and west of the Tri-Cities by lunchtime, and that activity will gradually build south and east over the course of the afternoon. Today's showers will be heavier than the rain we saw on Thursday, and it could be accompanied by a few rumbles of thunder. Highs today will pretty much be a carbon copy of yesterday, only reaching the low 50s.
Tonight
Showers will come to a gradual end tonight, wrapping up by midnight. Skies will clear again as we move into the overnight period, and we'll see another round of widespread frost as temperatures head for the low 30s. Upper 20s are in the cards for locations farther north.
Mother's Day Weekend
We start off your Saturday with more sunshine as those clear skies continue, but that sunshine will also allow for fair-weather cumulus clouds to build back in starting around mid-day. Highs will be back up into the upper 50s!
Saturday night will be another night near freezing, so frost is also a possibility. This remains the case through the first couple of nights of next workweek too.
Mother's Day on Sunday is looking dry overall. The shower chance has been added back in, but it's only a small chance. This is as low pressure passes through the southern Midwest, where some of the northern edge of the showers have the possibility to just extend up to I-69. We'll continue to keep you updated on this!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
