We are tracking rain showers and thunderstorms this evening and into Saturday morning.
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
After a few light rain showers this afternoon, for the early evening hours we should mainly be dry, until more rain showers and thunderstorms make an appearance around 10PM and afterward. Some of these storms have the potential to become strong to severe.
Mid-Michigan is under a Marginal Risk and a Slight Risk for severe weather this evening and during the overnight period. The main hazards will be gusty winds and hail, along with locally heavy rainfall. Make sure to stay weather aware!
Tonight temperatures will drop into the middle and upper 50s.
