Happy Thursday Mid-Michigan!
Get ready for rain showers and the possibility of a few thunderstorms tonight.
We break down the forecast below.
Today & Tonight
Showers and thunderstorms will be approaching from the west and southwest and should arrive in southern and western areas of Mid-Michigan around 4-5 PM. They'll only expand in coverage as the night goes along, with widespread rain expected much of the evening.
We may get a small break during the overnight period after the initial wave, but as a cold front approaches from the west, we should see another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms develop.
A few stronger storms can't be ruled out as these showers and storms move through, with the Storm Prediction Center's Marginal Risk area very close to Mid-Michigan for Thursday. If any strong storms develop, gusty winds would be the main hazard.
Temperatures remain very mild overnight, remaining pretty steady in the 50s and even rising in some cases overnight to the low 60s.
Friday
Showers will linger through the first part of Friday, with temperatures remaining quite mild through the morning hours with plenty of 50s, perhaps even low 60s in our warmest locations, for the early morning hours.
Don't expect those temperatures to last too long, as temperatures continue to drop throughout the day. Areas north of the Tri-Cities may see a few snowflakes before precipitation comes to an end entirely by the late afternoon hours.
When all is said and done, rainfall totals between 0.25" and .75" look reasonable. There is potential for some areas to receive close to if not over 1.0" where any heavy rain remains consistent.
Winds will be blustery on Friday behind the front, turning to the northwest around 15 to 25 miles per hour, gusting near and above 30 miles per hour.
Dry conditions are expected by the evening hours Friday, but any wet roads could become slick with our cooler temperatures.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
Stay warm, everyone!
