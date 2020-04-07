Happy Tuesday Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a great start to the week yesterday and had a chance to enjoy the sunshine.
While our temperatures are staying mild, rain has returned and we will hold onto the chance for a few thunderstorms, especially this evening.
We break down the forecast below.
Weather Alerts
Severe Thunderstorm watch for the counties of Clare, Isabella and Gratiot until 10pm.
This Evening & Tonight
As we get closer to the evening commute, starting around 5 PM tonight, we'll have to keep an eye on the radar for the development of another round of showers and thunderstorms. Once the showers and storms develop, we'll see chances last through about midnight or so.
The chance is there for any storms to become strong to even severe. With that said, the Storm Predicition Center has issued Mid-Michigan under a marginal and a slight risk for severe weather. Mainly between 5PM - midnight.
It's worth noting the better chances for severe weather are to our south, but everyone has a chance for these storms to become severe. Make sure you are weather aware for tonight.
If strong storms do develop, damaging wind gusts and hail are the main hazards. While it's a low chance, an isolated tornado can't be ruled out completely. As always, if severe weather develops, we have you covered as soon as any watches or warnings are issued.
Overnight low temperatures will fall into the middle 30s to middle 40s with the rain ending. We will be left with those clouds overnight and into our Wednesday morning.
Stay warm, everyone!
