Good Thursday evening! We hope you've had a great week so far and hope you've had a chance to enjoy these warmer temperatures.
Wet weather moved in yesterday and didn't cause too much trouble, but it looks like some of that activity has picked up in intensity today.
There is still a possibility of a few strong to severe storms this evening.
We break down the forecast below.
Alerts
Wind Advisory and Flood Watch are issued for multiple counties. Click here for our Weather Alerts page.
This Evening & Tonight
We'll be watching how things evolve through the evening and will keep you posted with new information on-air and online.
Most of Mid-Michigan is still under a Marginal Risk for strong storms which is the lower risk category, suggesting severe storms are expected to be pretty isolated.
Some of our southwestern zones are in a slightly higher risk, a Slight Risk for severe weather, suggesting scattered severe storms are possible.
The time frame we're still watching is from 2-9 PM, with the main hazards associated with any strong thunderstorms being damaging wind gusts, hail and flooding. However a brief, isolated spin up isn't out of the question.
Storm chances gradually fade later tonight, trending to just scattered showers at best overnight. We'll gradually fall to around 40 by Friday morning and keep falling or remain steady through the day.
