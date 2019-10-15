Happy Tuesday! We hope you've had a great start to the week so far.
It has been a beautiful start to the work week Monday, but now we are tracking rain showers moving through the region.
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
Despite rain returning to the forecast, your morning commute should be just fine. However, there is an obstacle that you may not have had to deal with in awhile and that is a frosty windshield with temperatures falling into the 30s.
Thankfully, we're in for a dry start to the day which should allow temperatures to warm up nicely into the middle 50s to around 60 in most locations this afternoon. Areas to the northwest toward Houghton Lake could be a bit cooler.
Those temperatures will be joined by a southerly wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour.
While rain will become possible in the afternoon in the form of scattered showers, it appears the best chances for rain will be later on this evening around 7 PM and after as the cold front approaches with a more organized line of rain.
If you have things to get accomplished outdoors this afternoon, just check in with the radar from time to time as you may be able to get through the daylight hours dry.
No severe weather is expected tonight, but a few rumbles of thunder are possible. Rainfall amounts should stay 0.25" for most, if not all areas. If you go over, it shouldn't be much more.
Clouds will stick around overnight with scattered showers. Lows won't be quite as chilly with lower and middle 40s for the Wednesday morning commute.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
