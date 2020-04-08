Happy Wednesday! We hope it's been a great week so far and we welcome you to the half-way point.
After showers and storms last night, today was the calm after the storm. This Wednesday afternoon was beautiful featuring sunshine and mild temperatures.
Now more rain is on the way tonight. We break down the forecast below.
Today & Tonight
Clouds will continue to increase slightly this evening, and as a cold front moves through from the west it will bring the chance for rain showers. This should start around 5pm tonight with the rain shower activity.
The showers will roll through this evening before ending shortly after midnight. Rainfall totals should check in below 0.50".
Low temperatures tonight will drop into the 30s.
Thursday
We should start the day Thursday dry with partly cloudy skies, but during the early afternoon scattered rain showers and even a few snow showers will start to pop up.
Temperatures Thursday will be much cooler in the upper 30s to middle and lower 40s.
It will also be breezy with a northwest wind sustained at 10 to 20 mph, with gusts reaching 35 mph.
Stay warm, everyone!
