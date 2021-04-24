Good Saturday evening/night Mid-Michigan! We hope the weekend is going great.
We have some showers in the forecast, but at least your Sunday will stay dry with some more sunshine. Warmer temperatures next week too!
Let's break down the forecast.
Tonight
We'll continue with the chance for some scattered showers into this evening and overnight. Showers chances begin to wrap up late Saturday night into Sunday morning. If you're not experiencing any wet weather, expect mostly cloudy skies into tonight.
While the chance is low, colder air on the backside of this system may produce a few mixed in snowflakes farther north.
Lows tonight will settle in the mid 30s.
Our wind will shift from southwest to northwest with the passage of the cold front around 5-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph at times.
Sunday
A decrease in clouds will be the theme going into Sunday. A lingering shower into the early morning hours will be the worst of it.
Partly to at times mostly sunny skies look to be the case going into the afternoon hours.
Highs for Sunday will be a touch cooler in the upper 40s and low 50s by the afternoon.
Winds from the NW around 5-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph at times will help keep temperatures a touch cooler than on Saturday.
Clouds will slowly increase back into our skies Sunday night.
Lows Sunday night will drop back into the mid 30s into Monday morning.
Next Week
Stray shower chances will hold Monday and Tuesday. Better chances look better north. Most should just expect partly to mostly cloudy skies.
Temperatures by Tuesday look to be the warmest; making a run near 80!
Wednesday into Thursday will be the better chances for more rain and even some t-storms in the mix. Stay tuned.
Stay warm, everyone!
