Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you enjoyed another weekend.
After a mainly quiet but colder weekend, low chances for showers continue to start the new week.
Good news for next weekend and Halloween with a pleasant extended forecast.
Here's the latest!
Tonight
An upper-level disturbance will bring the chance for a few showers to the region later in the evening. Possibly some mixing farther north.
Expect this isolated activity to last into Monday morning.
Lows into tonight will drop back into the 30s overnight into Monday morning.
Monday
More clouds can be expected along with the chance for a few showers throughout the day.
This doesn't look to be an all day event. Expect some dry time within any shower development.
Temperatures for your Monday continue to stay cooler in the mid 40 by the afternoon hours.
Winds will generally be on the lighter side from the northwest around 5-10 mph. Cooler air moving over the relatively warmer waters of the Great Lakes may enhance any shower development throughout the day.
We will still hold on to the small chance for a few showers into the evening and overnight hours. Again, some wet snowflakes will be possible to mix in.
Lows Monday night will drop into the 30s.
Week Ahead
Some lingering rain/snow showers will be possible for Tuesday morning. Most locations will begin to dry out by Tuesday afternoon. More clouds than sun for Tuesday. Highs in the mid 40s.
Wednesday looking not too bad. More sunshine with highs in the low 50s.
Watching an approaching system from the south for Thursday. May have to increase rain chances. For now, trends are keeping the majority of the rain south of Mid-Michigan. Stay tuned!
Mainly dry Friday into the weekend. Looking good for Halloween! More sunshine with temperatures reaching the 50s for the weekend.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
