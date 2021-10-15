Good Friday morning! We hope you've had a great week and we send our best for a wonderful weekend ahead.
After a dry day Wednesday, showers returned at times Thursday and it appears our unsettled weather will last into the first half of the weekend. It's not all bad news though, as we're getting closer to a much quieter stretch of weather arriving soon.
Today & Tonight
Out the door this morning many of us are starting the day dry after the frontal boundary responsible for yesterday's showers has dropped to our south. Temperatures are certainly feeling much cooler this morning, with mostly 40s and 50s out the door, and a noticeable drop in humidity.
If anyone sees showers early this morning, the southern half of the Thumb and those along I-69 stand the best chance.
Areas farther to the north and west may start the day with a little bit of sunshine to go along with that dry start, but expect cloud cover to gradually take back over today. Highs will also be a bit cooler in the lower and middle 60s, compared to the 70s we've had the last few days. Winds will be light and variable.
Showers will expand in coverage this afternoon and evening, especially from the Tri-Cities and Thumb to the south and east. Areas to the north and west closer to US-127 still have a chance for showers, but could end up a bit luckier with less consistency to the rain during the evening hours.
Rainfall totals through today should largely be 0.50" or less.
Shower chances will continue into the overnight, with lows falling into the 40s and 50s by Saturday morning.
Saturday
Once the widespread rain comes to an end early Saturday morning, spotty showers will take over the rest of the day as we shift to more of a lake-effect rain shower pattern through the day.
Skies will generally be mostly cloudy with plenty of cloud cover streaming off Lake Michigan, but there could be a few holes from time to time. Any showers that develop on Saturday should remain pretty light and amount to little more than a nuisance.
With a breezy northwest wind around 10-20 miles per hour and gusts around 25 miles per hour, it will certainly feel more like fall on Saturday. Highs will only reach into the 50s for the afternoon.
Showers will taper off into Saturday night and eventually clearing skies will follow. Overnight lows will be chilly in the low 40s, with some 30s possible in our coolest areas.
Sunday
Sunday will finally be the day we can break this pattern and break back into some consistently bright skies as high pressure builds back into the region.
Expect mostly sunny skies from start to finish for the second half of the weekend, with highs running a bit warmer than Saturday with upper 50s to low 60s.
Winds on Sunday will remain breezy out of the west northwest around 10 to 20 miles per hour, with gusts near 25 miles per hour.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.