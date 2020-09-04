Showers return to the forecast over the weekend, but they won't be a deal breaker.
Overnight
Partly cloudy skies will take over for the majority of the night, before another round of showers begins to roll in around daybreak.
Expect the refreshingly cool conditions to continue, if not even turn a bit chilly. Lows will settle around 50 degrees, with a few locations possibly dropping into the upper 40s. WSW winds will be light at 5-10 mph.
This Weekend
The chance for showers will return starting on Saturday, thanks to a small trough of low pressure hovering over the region. A few hit-or-miss showers will track across the region during the morning, followed by some additional scattered showers developing during the afternoon. Amid all of this, high pressure will also be working to exert its influence on our weather, resulting in partly cloudy skies outside of any showers. In the end, we aren't facing any wet weather that will lead to major disruptions to your Saturday plans, but you'll want to be ready to duck inside if showers roll through your area. Highs on Saturday will level off in the mid 70s, with lighter WSW winds at 5-10 mph.
Heading into Saturday night, mostly clear skies will take over as the trough departs the region and high pressure resumes full control. It will be a bit chilly with many lows headed for the upper 40s, with light and variable winds.
Clouds will be more common on Sunday, but some sun will still break through from time to time. We'll be watching for a complex of thunderstorms tracking across Lake Michigan during the morning. That complex could hold together and track into our area by midday, but at the very least it will spark off a few scattered thunderstorms during the afternoon. Highs on Sunday will again hold in the mid 70s.
Labor Day features a similar turn off events. Mostly cloudy skies will continue with the chance for more hit-or-miss showers. Highs will trend slightly cooler in the low 70s.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.