This week's flip-flopping weather continues tonight, with a new round of rain rolling in after a bright and sunny Wednesday.
Overnight
Showers will spread in across the region overnight as a new disturbance charges out of the Plains and tracks across lower Michigan. The rain is expected be generally be light, but will still be enough to create some headaches for overnight and early-morning travelers before ending around daybreak. Amounts of 0.50" or less are expected.
Two other notable changes will roll in with this system. First, winds will finally diminish and will be light and variable even as the disturbance rolls across the state. The system will also bring in a reinforcing shot of chillier air, with most morning lows winding up in the low 40s.
Thursday
Leftover wet roads will be the only issues we'll face on the morning drive, as any lingering showers will be moving of the region by sunrise. We'll kick off the day with mostly cloudy skies, with sun managing to poke a few holes here and there into the afternoon.
Westerly winds will remain very reasonable at 6-12 mph but we will be a bit cooler. Highs will come to a stop in the low 50s.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies will continue into Thursday night, but we'll keep dry. Lows will take an even chillier turn into the mid 30s.
