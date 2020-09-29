Good Tuesday morning! We hope you had a great start to the week and send our best for a wonderful Tuesday.
It definitely felt like a Monday around Mid-Michigan yesterday, with plenty of rain and gray skies. While the rain was a nuisance, it definitely wasn't a bad thing considering we went on quite the dry run over the last couple of weeks.
As for today, it's one of our nicer days of this week, so if you have outdoor projects or yard work you need to get done, today is one of your better opportunities.
Today & Tonight
As for this morning, it should be a much better morning commute for many of us as the showers have tapered off and skies have even cleared up a bit. Temperatures are running around 5 to 15 degrees cooler than yesterday, which puts us into the 40s and low 50s out the door.
Skies will fill back in with cloud cover, but we should manage a few more breaks in those clouds today with the sun making an appearance from time to time. Temperatures will take advantage of that, along with a southwesterly wind flow, to climb back into the lower and middle 60s this afternoon.
With cool air still lingering aloft, providing a chance for us to build some instability this afternoon, we may see a few spotty showers pop up this afternoon and evening. These will be much more scattered than yesterday, so many areas will stay dry.
Rain chances may briefly taper off after the sun sets tonight, but our next disturbance will be quick on the heels of today's showers and rain chances will increase again overnight into Wednesday morning's commute.
Expect temperatures to fall into the middle 40s to low 50s tonight.
Wednesday
As we hit the halfway point in the workweek, we're expecting one of our more unsettled days of this week.
Periodic showers and thunderstorms will be possible through the course of the day, and although it won't be raining every second Wednesday, chances will be there from morning right through the evening hours.
Although severe weather is not expected, cooler temperatures will lead to lower freezing levels above our head, which should provide a chance for any stronger showers or storms to produce small hail. Some strong wind gusts may also be possible.
Temperatures on Wednesday will reach the middle 50s to low 60s.
Rainfall amounts by Wednesday evening should remain manageable, largely coming in under 0.50".
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
