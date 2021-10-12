Good Tuesday evening/night! We hope you've had a great start to the week.
After a brief taste of summer on Monday, clouds and shower returned for Tuesday.
We expect a brief dry stretch before more rain chances return late-week. We also are tracking a bigger cool down going towards the weekend.
Here's the latest forecast!
Evening & Tonight (Tuesday)
An area of Low pressure to our north will aid in keeping skies mostly cloudy going into the evening hours.
This will also lead to the chance for some periodic showers for the rest of the day. Do expect some dry time today; however a few rumbles of thunder won't be out of the question.
Winds will continue to stay breezy mainly from the SW around 10-20 mph.
Going into the late evening, showers from earlier will begin to diminish going into the overnight hours.
Track any rain before heading out with our Interactive Radar.
We should dry out a bit into Wednesday morning, but clouds will take some time to slowly decrease going into the overnight hours. Still expect partly to mostly cloudy skies into Wednesday.
Lows tonight drop back into the upper 50s near 60.
Wednesday
This looks to be our drier day for the week.
We'll have a chance sneak in a few rays of sun from time to time, too. It doesn't appear that clouds will be going away entirely so partly to mostly cloudy conditions will be in play for the majority of Wednesday.
Highs on Wednesday will have a chance to reach back into the upper 60s and low 70s in spots. While still cooler than Monday, we're still running above average for this time of year; average is mid 60s.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.