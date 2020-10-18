Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you enjoyed the weekend.
We continue with showers chances for most of next week. Good news is we there looks to be plenty of dry time in-between.
A "slight" warm up looks to return by late week.
Here's the latest forecast!
Tonight
Showers will stick around for this evening; beginning to exit east by the later evening and overnight hours.
Clouds will slowly decrease going into the overnight hours.
Lows tonight dropping into the upper 20s and low 30s. May have to watch for some patchy frost development into early Monday morning.
Have a great rest of the weekend!
Monday
We start the new week dry. Some sun to start with a mix of clouds going into the afternoon. Most of Monday stays dry.
Highs for Monday will only manage to reach the mid and upper 40s. A select few may reach 50.
Another system will move in from the south and west. Most of the precipitation is trending to take more of a southerly track.
The best chance for any rain along with the possibility for some mixing will be staying south of the Tri-Cities. North of the Bay should manage to stay dry into Monday night.
Lows Monday night will again fall back down into the 30s.
Stay warm, everyone!
