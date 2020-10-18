Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you enjoyed the weekend.

We continue with showers chances for most of next week. Good news is we there looks to be plenty of dry time in-between.

A "slight" warm up looks to return by late week.

Here's the latest forecast!

Tonight

Showers will stick around for this evening; beginning to exit east by the later evening and overnight hours. 

Keep track of the rain with the First Warn 5 Interactive Radar!

Clouds will slowly decrease going into the overnight hours. 

Lows tonight dropping into the upper 20s and low 30s. May have to watch for some patchy frost development into early Monday morning.

Lows 10-18-2020

Have a great rest of the weekend!

Monday

We start the new week dry. Some sun to start with a mix of clouds going into the afternoon. Most of Monday stays dry.

Highs for Monday will only manage to reach the mid and upper 40s. A select few may reach 50.

Highs 10-19-2020

Another system will move in from the south and west. Most of the precipitation is trending to take more of a southerly track. 

The best chance for any rain along with the possibility for some mixing will be staying south of the Tri-Cities. North of the Bay should manage to stay dry into Monday night.

Lows Monday night will again fall back down into the 30s.

Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!

Copyright 2020 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

beltoneskorichearing.com
beltoneskorichearing.com

Stay warm, everyone!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.