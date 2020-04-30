Happy Thursday Mid-Michigan! We hope you are having a great week so far.
After a very rainy Wednesday, more rain has impacted us today. After a soggy end to the month of April, May's weather will be starting with sunshine.
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
This evening scattered rain showers will still be a possibility, otherwise we will have a cloudy sky. Any additional rainfall amounts should generally remain below 0.25". Temperatures this evening will drop through the 50s before landing in the middle 40s for overnight lows.
After midnight the rainfall activity will end, and we will be left with a mostly cloudy sky overnight.
Friday
We will start with more clouds Friday morning before cloud cover continues to break up during the afternoon hours.
High temperatures on Friday are expected to climb into the 60s for most, with 50s near the lakeshore.
Stay warm, everyone!
