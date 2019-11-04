Good Monday morning! We hope you had a great weekend and hope it's a great week ahead.
Showers started moving in last evening and it appears we'll see the rain hang around for today. While it won't be our nicest day, it does appear that today will be the warmest day before another cool down later this week.
Today & Tonight
As you get ready to head out the door, there will be some rain to contend with around the region. While it's not all that heavy, it will still be a nuisance at times for the morning drive. Temperatures are in the low 40s for most.
Showers will be at their most widespread through the morning hours today and will start letting up into the afternoon. While the chances won't be zero through the evening hours, they coverage will be more scattered.
With high temperatures expected to be well into the 40s this afternoon, perhaps even low 50s in our warmest spots, we expect just about everyone to see plain old rain.
Winds may be breezy at times this afternoon out of the southwest around 10 to 20 miles per hour, with a few gusts near 25 miles per hour.
Overnight, most areas should remain dry but a few scattered rain and snow showers won't be completely out of the question, especially in areas off to the north closer to the influence of Lake Michigan. Lows will fall into the 30s into Tuesday morning.
Cooling Down Late Week
We saw a sizable cool down to end last week just in time for Halloween and it appears we're in for another one this week. However this one, highs won't even break 40.
Check out some of these highs on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday in the image below. We may only reach the middle 30s through this time.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
