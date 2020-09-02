Good Wednesday afternoon! We hope you've had a great week so far. You've made it to the halfway point.
Tuesday wasn't our nicest day, but it brought another opportunity for showers in areas that are still chipping away at rainfall deficits. Some showers are still possible around Mid-Michigan this morning, but don't let that be an indicator for the entire day. This afternoon looks fantastic!
Today & Tonight
Once showers clear your area, clouds should quickly follow the rain out of the region, and we'll see increasing amounts of sunshine for the second half of the day. Temperatures will take full advantage, jumping into the upper 70s and low 80s for most this afternoon. Winds will become breezy behind the front, out of the west around 10-20 miles per hour with gusts near 25 miles per hour.
Beautiful weather will continue into the evening hours tonight, so be sure to take advantage. Temperatures will be very pleasant in the 70s and 80s through sunset (8:08 PM) and then gradually fall into the 50s for overnight lows.
